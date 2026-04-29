Andrew Berry Makes His Stance Clear About Myles Garrett

The rumors about the Cleveland Browns potentially trading Myles Garrett may have grown quiet over the last few weeks as the team prepped for the draft, but they haven’t disappeared entirely. It is still a big topic for many NFL fans.

Instead of succinctly shutting down any and all possibilities of trading Garrett, the Browns have made statements that leave the door slightly cracked open.

According to a new comment from general manager Andrew Berry, the Browns will “never say never” about cutting ties with Garrett, even though he is still deeply wanted in Cleveland.

“We want Myles [Garrett] to be a part of this. I guess you can never say never, but that’s never been a thought or consideration in our mind,” Berry said. “It would have to be some type of situation that I don’t foresee at this point [to entertain a trade of Garrett].”

Berry might not foresee a situation that would allow a Garrett trade, at least not right now, but that doesn’t mean one won’t come to fruition.

Garrett is once again the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, and he now holds the record as the all-time sack leader for a single season. At 30 years old, he still has gas in his tank and may have many productive years ahead of him.

There is no doubt that Garrett could instantly add a ton of defensive help to just about any team in the NFL, and there are several squads that could use his talents to get them into Super Bowl contention. Coincidentally, Garrett has publicly said that he wants to become a champion before he retires.

Any potential trade for Garrett would have to be a big one. The Browns know that they have one of the most talented defensive players the league has seen in years, and they would probably want both win-now players as well as multiple draft picks to improve their future.

The Browns’ asking price would be very high, and it seems like other teams aren’t willing to agree to it right now. But a lot can change in a short amount of time.

Berry claims the Browns aren’t contemplating a Garrett trade, but it sounds like that could change if a jaw-dropping, undeniable offer comes to them.

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