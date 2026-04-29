Browns Executive Just Made A Bold Promise About New Stadium

The topic of the Cleveland Browns getting a new stadium has been hotly debated since the news broke. Regardless of the sentiment, reality has set in, and hopefully, Browns fans will enjoy their shiny new dome in Brook Park in a couple of years.

One of the main reasons the Browns are moving to a dome, like some other teams planning new stadiums, is to have one. The dome will not only protect the team from inclement weather but also open the stadium up to other opportunities, such as potentially hosting a Super Bowl. During a recent appearance on ESPN Cleveland, Browns EVP JW Johnson was asked about the idea of hosting a Super Bowl.

He didn’t mince his words whatsoever and said that the big game will be coming to Cleveland, and they are currently prioritizing the infrastructure to help support that.

“The stadium will be Super Bowl-ready. We just need to make sure we have the proper infrastructure. If we could buy into that and this stadium does what it’s supposed to do and create the economic development, then hopefully it’s a rising tide, lifts all boats, and we’ll have a Super Bowl,” Johnson said.

"The stadium will be Super Bowl ready," – @JDubsIII on the Browns new domed stadium. Do you want to see Cleveland host a Super Bowl? pic.twitter.com/bDa022XPRH — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 29, 2026

Jimmy Haslam has spoken about the new stadium as well in recent weeks, and it sounds like things are moving along smoothly. He believes the fans and the community deserve a stadium they can all be proud of.

The timeline of the new stadium opening in 2029 is part of the reason why many believe that it is the beginning of when the Browns will be trying to be legitimate contenders. The current quarterback room is still a huge question mark, but next year’s draft is projected to have a number of franchise quarterbacks who could serve as the final piece to this puzzle that the Browns are building. As fans warm up to the idea of a dome, hopefully, they have a team they can be proud of to play in that dome.

With what looks to be another impressive draft class under their belt, it would appear that the Browns are on their way to doing exactly that.

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