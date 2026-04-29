Browns Legend Has Landed A New College Job

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs hasn’t been in the NFL for more than 10 years, but he still deeply loves football and remains close to the sport. He also still holds a special place in his heart for his alma mater, and a new job reflects that.

According to Camryn Justice, Cribbs has been hired as a special teams analyst for Kent State.

“Browns legend Josh Cribbs has been hired as a special teams analyst for his alma mater, now part of Kent State’s football coaching staff,” Justice posted on X.

#Browns legend Josh Cribbs has been hired as a special teams analyst for his alma mater, now part of Kent State's football coaching staff. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 29, 2026

Cribbs is still a big part of Kent State history, as he became the all-time leader in total offense and rushing touchdowns during his time with the team. In his first season alone, he passed 1,000 rushing and passing yards.

His jersey was retired by the college. Cribbs was with Kent State from 2001 until 2004 before starting his 10-year career in the NFL, which was mostly spent with the Browns before moving on to the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts. During his career, he racked up three Pro-Bowl appearances as well as an All-Pro selection.

Cribbs came into the league as an undrafted free agent before getting signed by the Browns in April of 2005. During his rookie year, he averaged 24.3 yards per kickoff return, which set a Browns franchise record for return yardage in a season. Then, just a year later, he broke that record again.

Since retiring, Cribbs has lent his talents to a lot of television and internet appearances, giving his insight about the league and its many players. He has often talked about the Browns and has given plenty of advice about how they can improve.

In his new job, Cribbs will have a hand in how the special teams unit operates, and he will work closely with talented kick returner De’Realyst Clark and punt returner Wayne Harris.

The school starts its season on September 5, which means Cribbs has a few months to prepare for his new, important job.

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