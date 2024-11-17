Browns Nation

Sunday, November 17, 2024
Browns Insider Makes Prediction About Bailey Zappe

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Bailey Zappe #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

When starting quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered an Achilles injury last month, the Cleveland Browns signed Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe to become the team’s third quarterback.

The Browns wasted little time signing Zappe, adding the former New England Patriots player to their roster within 24 hours of revealing Watson had suffered a season-ending injury.

Zappe has not been active for any of the Browns’ three games this season; instead, he’s been listed as the team’s emergency quarterback on every occasion.

Will that trend continue for the remainder of the season?

Browns insider Tony Grossi does not believe it will be the case.

On X, the insider revealed his thoughts about Bailey Zappe’s potential playing time for the remainder of the year, suggesting the Browns may elect to start him this season.

“Surely one, at least,” Grossi said in response to a follower’s question on X.

Zappe has plenty of NFL experience after his two-year stint in New England.

The 25-year-old quarterback started eight of the 14 games he played for the Patriots, going 4-4 in those starts.

Zappe completed 63 percent of his passes for the Patriots, throwing for 2,053 yards and 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in two seasons.

After the Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick following the 2023 NFL season, Zappe remained with the team during the offseason.

The quarterback became expendable as New England drafted Drake Maye this year, leading to his dismissal during the Patriots’ 53-man roster cut-down in August.

Zappe signed with the Chiefs following his cut in New England.

Browns Nation