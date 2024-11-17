Video Shows David Njoku Interacting With Browns Fans On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns enter Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Saints with a 2-7 record and a dwindling chance to play in the postseason for a second consecutive season.

Despite their poor record, Cleveland continues to have a strong following from its fanbase, one that was on display in New Orleans this weekend.

It’s one that Browns’ play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Siciliano captured in a video he shared on X, showing Cleveland tight end David Njoku playing catch with a fan before Sunday’s contest.

David Njoku playing catch with Browns fans here in New Orelans. pic.twitter.com/Q6PyvjmILm — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 17, 2024

In the video, Siciliano shows the tight end receiving a pass from a fan who is not in the view of the camera.

Njoku then throws the pass back to the fan, an older gentleman who is wearing a tan top that appears to have the Cleveland Browns logo on his chest.

The fan then throws the pass back to Njoku as he continues his warmup activities before the contest against the Saints.

Njoku has often interacted with fans throughout his career in Cleveland.

This summer, Njoku hosted a celebrity softball game to benefit charities in Ohio.

The tight end speaks highly of the city, the only place where Njoku has played during his professional career.

Njoku has made 72 starts in the 101 career contests he’s played for the Browns.

In 2024, the eight-year NFL veteran has recorded 30 receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

The tight end has caught 317 passes for 3,519 yards and 27 touchdowns in his Browns career, and he currently is tied for 10th on Cleveland’s all-time touchdown reception leaderboard.

