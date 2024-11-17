Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 17, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Video Shows David Njoku Interacting With Browns Fans On Sunday

Video Shows David Njoku Interacting With Browns Fans On Sunday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Saints with a 2-7 record and a dwindling chance to play in the postseason for a second consecutive season.

Despite their poor record, Cleveland continues to have a strong following from its fanbase, one that was on display in New Orleans this weekend.

It’s one that Browns’ play-by-play broadcaster Andrew Siciliano captured in a video he shared on X, showing Cleveland tight end David Njoku playing catch with a fan before Sunday’s contest.

In the video, Siciliano shows the tight end receiving a pass from a fan who is not in the view of the camera.

Njoku then throws the pass back to the fan, an older gentleman who is wearing a tan top that appears to have the Cleveland Browns logo on his chest.

The fan then throws the pass back to Njoku as he continues his warmup activities before the contest against the Saints.

Njoku has often interacted with fans throughout his career in Cleveland.

This summer, Njoku hosted a celebrity softball game to benefit charities in Ohio.

The tight end speaks highly of the city, the only place where Njoku has played during his professional career.

Njoku has made 72 starts in the 101 career contests he’s played for the Browns.

In 2024, the eight-year NFL veteran has recorded 30 receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

The tight end has caught 317 passes for 3,519 yards and 27 touchdowns in his Browns career, and he currently is tied for 10th on Cleveland’s all-time touchdown reception leaderboard.

NEXT:  Former Player Reveals A Big Concern About The Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation