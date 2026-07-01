Analyst Believes Underrated Rookie Could Thrive In Browns’ Defense

Once again, the Cleveland Browns walked away with a few very promising prospects after the 2026 NFL Draft. Understandably, those picked in the first few rounds got the most attention, but general manager Andrew Berry and his staff did due diligence with every selection they made.

Some of the lesser-known rookies coming to Cleveland could make an impact, even if they aren’t receiving the same fanfare as Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion.

Lance Reisland believes that linebacker Justin Jefferson might be a perfect fit for the Browns and their new defensive plans.

“Linebacker Justin Jefferson fits the mold of this Browns defense. He’s athletic, undersized, plays well in space, tackles well, and brings an aggressive, physical style of play. It will be interesting to see where the Browns use him. He’s definitely one of the players I’m looking forward to watching during training camp,” Reisland posted.

Linebacker Justin Jefferson fits the mold of this Browns defense. He’s athletic, undersized, plays well in space, tackles well, and brings an aggressive, physical style of play. It will be interesting to see where the Browns use him. He’s definitely one of the players I’m looking… https://t.co/z7lemGJwlq — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) July 1, 2026

During his time with Alabama, Jefferson was used in a variety of ways due to his versatility. The Browns are hoping to take advantage of that in the new season. Throughout his college tenure, Jefferson proved himself to be a great blitzer and strong coverage player.

Jefferson plays with aggression, which is crucial for the Browns, especially right now. It’s important to remember that Jefferson is coming to a team that is establishing a new identity in just about every way.

The team has undergone several big changes, including with the coaching staff. Incoming defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has his work cut out for him, and he will surely rely on the players who perform with pure heart and determination. Jefferson did that in college, and if he can do that again during his rookie year, he may earn a lot of playing time.

Jefferson didn’t make a ton of noise when he was drafted, but he could change that with an aggressive and consistent first season with the Browns.

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NFL Insider Shares Honest Outlook On Browns' Long-Term Future