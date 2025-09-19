Browns Insider Predicts Future First-Round QB Target

The Cleveland Browns have seemingly revealed their intentions about the franchise’s future drafts.

Cleveland appears to be a team that bridged the gap between their former starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, and his potential successor by selecting a pair of signal-callers in 2025.

Neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders are viewed as a long-term solution for the Browns, leading some analysts to suggest Cleveland will be back in the hunt for a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Browns insider Tony Grossi already has his odds-on favorite for who that player will be.

In a recent radio interview, Grossi named LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina as the player he believes Cleveland will draft with one of their two first-round selections in 2026.

Grossi was extremely high on Sellers’ potential, saying, “I think by the end of this season, he’ll emerge as one of those Heisman favorites.”

Fans wanting to watch Sellers in action may not be able to this week, Grossi said.

Grossi noted that he was injured from a hit he received during the Vanderbilt game, making him questionable for his team’s upcoming contest against Missouri.

The Vanderbilt tackler was ejected for targeting after the play, the insider added.

Sellers accounted for 25 touchdowns for the Gamecocks last year, leading to him being touted as a Heisman contender in 2025.

Cleveland’s quarterback play has been less than stellar in its first two games.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has started both games, completing just over 62 percent of his passes thus far.

In those outings, the 40-year-old has accumulated 489 passing yards, throwing two touchdowns against three interceptions.

