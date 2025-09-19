Jim Schwartz Gets Honest About Loss To Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have a lot to clean up heading into a tough Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, as the team took a major step back in Week 2 during a 41-17 blowout at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens that erased a lot of the positives the team showed in a close Week 1 battle with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The defense held the Bengals to seven yards in the second half in Week 1, so seeing 41 points on the board in Week 2 was alarming, even though the offense handed the Ravens two of those touchdowns thanks to a pair of backbreaking turnovers.

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz opened up about the loss to the Ravens, as ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared a quote from the DC about how he was disappointed about the lack of takeaways.

“‘We need those game-changing plays and we don’t need to search those game-changing plays.’ Schwartz said the defense needs to make the plays that come to them,” said Oyefusi.

The Browns had the worst turnover differential in the NFL last season, and through two weeks, they are dead last in that category again as Joe Flacco has three picks and a fumble while the Browns’ defense hasn’t yet generated a takeaway.

The turnovers will eventually come as long as the defense keeps generating pressure, especially if the Browns keep leading the league in yards surrendered.

The offense has to figure out how to sustain drives and protect the ball to avoid putting the defense in difficult spots, and that won’t be an easy task against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

Schwartz is right in preaching patience on this front, as the defense has shown a lot of positive traits so far and will start to generate turnovers naturally as long as it keeps playing the way that it has through two weeks.

