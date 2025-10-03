Browns Insider Reveals Truth Behind QB Change

The Cleveland Browns had a plan for Dillon Gabriel.

Unfortunately, they had to change it.

The rookie third-round pick will make his first career start on Sunday, and the situation isn’t ideal.

However, Joe Flacco’s subpar play made it painfully evident that they just needed to make a move.

According to team insider Mary Kay Cabot, this wasn’t what the Browns wanted to do.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Cabot revealed that the Browns wanted to keep Flacco out there for at least another month:

“I don’t think they wanted to do it this early at all. They hoped Joe could hold down the fort for half the season or longer. They really needed him to play clean football, and he wasn’t able to do that. Not all of it was his fault, but he just wasn’t able to stop turning the ball over. Sometimes you just have to make a change and see if everything comes together,” Cabot said.

Not all of his miscues and turnovers were on him, but there was no point in keeping Flacco on the field anymore.

If he wasn’t going to keep the chains in motion and the team in contention, they needed to give the first-year signal-callers a chance.

And while playing overseas and against such a tough defense isn’t ideal for any rookie, one can forgive a first-year player’s mistakes, not a veteran’s.

The Browns’ offense keeps holding them back, and it was time for a change.

Kevin Stefanski will most likely take things slowly with Gabriel, and it might be a while before he takes the training wheels off.

Still, he played a ton of football in college, and reports from training camp, the preseason, and practice have been positive.

It is a shame that they have to rush him into action, but they needed to do something before it was too late.

It’s the dawn of a new era in Browns football, and the team will have to rally behind the rookie.

