Browns Insider Urges Team To Make Big Move In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are in a tough spot right now.

Kenny Pickett is their only quarterback under contract, and with Russell Wilson joining the New York Giants and Aaron Rodgers most likely heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there aren’t many suitable options available.

They could try to trade for Kirk Cousins or maybe try to get Joe Flacco back, but neither option seems perfect.

That’s why there are rumors of them looking to trade up.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Tennessee Titans are open to trading down from No. 1, and she firmly expects the Browns to be in the mix (via 92.3 The Fan).

“I do think that they are open for business. I really do think the Browns should be one of those teams if they love Cam Ward,” Cabot said.

"I do think that they are open for business. I really do think the #Browns should be one of those teams if they love Cam Ward." 📞 @MaryKayCabot with @SportsBoyTony and @ByJasonLloyd on #Titans with No. 1 pick 🏈⤵️ 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/8RuBbkC9D0 pic.twitter.com/CdCQHqZnl4 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 27, 2025

The Titans are reportedly very high on Cam Ward, and they would likely take him if they’re not impressed by any of the offers they get.

The talent gap between Ward and Shedeur Sanders is wide, and if the Browns are going to be aggressive in trying to get their hands on a prospect, it should be him.

Otherwise, they might be better off going with a difference-maker like Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter and pursuing another quarterback further down in the NFL Draft.

Sanders projects as a mid-to-lower-tier starter at the next level, and taking him might put the Browns in the same position they are in right now in a couple of years.

Ward is the best quarterback in this class, and with the Browns so close to him, they ought to do everything they can to make sure he takes his talents to Northeast Ohio.

