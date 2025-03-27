Browns Set To Meet With Top TE Prospect

The Cleveland Browns need to add more depth at tight end.

Despite his issues with drops, David Njoku is an outstanding pass-catcher and blocker, but the team doesn’t have much of a threat behind him.

He’s getting older and struggled with injuries last season, and with this class being so stacked at tight end, it would be a perfect opportunity to get one.

With that in mind, they’re going to give a hometown kid a look.

According to a report by Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Browns will host Bowling Green standout Harold Fannin Jr. for a 2025 NFL Draft visit:

“Saints tight end coach Chase Haslett met with Fannin on Sunday, and the tight end has four official-30 visits set up, the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers included,” Pauline said.

This is hardly a surprise, as they were already interested in him during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Fannin had a solid season with the Falcons, putting up a record-breaking 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns with an outstanding 117 receptions.

Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr.'s tape vs. Penn State last season was a fun watch (11 catches, 137 yards, TD). Seam runs, crossers off play-action, routes out of the slot, screen targets. Dude can move at 6-3, 240. pic.twitter.com/UnhRN2Gk7k — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 25, 2025

He broke the NCAA record for both receptions and receiving yards by a tight end in a season.

While not the most fluid or the biggest athlete, he has already proved that he can handle a big workload, excel after the catch, and have steady hands in the endzone.

He revealed that he grew up watching Browns games in Ohio, and while he also admitted that he was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Browns fans will most likely forgive and forget if the team takes him in the draft.

NEXT:

Adam Schefter Believes Browns Could Make Big Move In NFL Draft