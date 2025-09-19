Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, September 19, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Kicker Has Suffered An Injury

Browns Kicker Has Suffered An Injury

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Kicker Has Suffered An Injury
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face another setback heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Their starting kicker suffered a left calf injury during practice, creating uncertainty for a team still searching for its first win of 2025.

Cleveland has little time to address the situation with Sunday’s game approaching quickly.

“Browns K Andre Szmyt felt something in his left calf during practice today. He’ll undergo an MRI. They’ll bring in someone else if they must to kick vs. Packers,” Mary Kay Cabot reported.

The Browns currently have no other kickers on their roster or practice squad, forcing them to prepare for potential roster moves.

The timing creates additional pressure for Cleveland’s coaching staff.

Szmyt struggled in the season opener against Cincinnati, missing an extra point and a 36-yard field goal that proved costly in the Browns’ 17-16 loss.

He bounced back with a perfect Week 2 performance against Baltimore, connecting on both extra points and his single field goal attempt.

The injury compounds Cleveland’s special teams problems.

Punter Corey Bojorquez remains sidelined after suffering an injury on a blocked punt, leaving the unit depleted heading into a challenging matchup with Green Bay’s high-powered offense.

Szmyt earned his position after an unconventional path to the NFL.

The 26-year-old went undrafted from Syracuse before spending time with the Chicago Bears practice squad and the United Football League.

He won the kicking job over veteran Dustin Hopkins during training camp.

Kevin Stefanski’s team expects clarity on Szmyt’s availability once MRI results are reviewed.

With a 0-2 start early in the season, Cleveland cannot afford another special teams breakdown that could cost them a crucial victory.

NEXT:  Browns Insider Predicts Future First-Round QB Target
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation