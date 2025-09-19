Browns Kicker Has Suffered An Injury

The Cleveland Browns face another setback heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Their starting kicker suffered a left calf injury during practice, creating uncertainty for a team still searching for its first win of 2025.

Cleveland has little time to address the situation with Sunday’s game approaching quickly.

“Browns K Andre Szmyt felt something in his left calf during practice today. He’ll undergo an MRI. They’ll bring in someone else if they must to kick vs. Packers,” Mary Kay Cabot reported.

The Browns currently have no other kickers on their roster or practice squad, forcing them to prepare for potential roster moves.

The timing creates additional pressure for Cleveland’s coaching staff.

Szmyt struggled in the season opener against Cincinnati, missing an extra point and a 36-yard field goal that proved costly in the Browns’ 17-16 loss.

He bounced back with a perfect Week 2 performance against Baltimore, connecting on both extra points and his single field goal attempt.

The injury compounds Cleveland’s special teams problems.

Punter Corey Bojorquez remains sidelined after suffering an injury on a blocked punt, leaving the unit depleted heading into a challenging matchup with Green Bay’s high-powered offense.

Szmyt earned his position after an unconventional path to the NFL.

The 26-year-old went undrafted from Syracuse before spending time with the Chicago Bears practice squad and the United Football League.

He won the kicking job over veteran Dustin Hopkins during training camp.

Kevin Stefanski’s team expects clarity on Szmyt’s availability once MRI results are reviewed.

With a 0-2 start early in the season, Cleveland cannot afford another special teams breakdown that could cost them a crucial victory.

