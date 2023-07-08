Browns Nation

Browns Land 2 Players Among PFF Top-10 Guards

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

According to Pro Football Focus, the Cleveland Browns still have an elite pair of guards.

PFF’s Gordon McGuinness used the analytical site’s performance scores and stats to rate the NFL’s interior blockers.

And only one team landed a pair of guards inside the top 10 across the league.

Joel Bitonio (3) and Wyatt Teller (10) are coming off Pro Bowl seasons, although Teller was a replacement player.

The Browns ran for 2,490 yards behind their interior duo in 2022.

That was the most rushing yards accumulated since the 1963 heydays of Jim Brown and Ernie Green.

Teller missed a pair of October games with a calf injury, while Bitonio started all 17 contests.

Keeping the pair on the field would bode well for Kevin Stefanski’s new offense.

 

Bitonio Rides Another High Ranking 

Like a fine wine, PFF’s McGuinness says Joel Bitonio gets better with age.

Over the past three seasons, he produced the best PFF scores of his nine-year career.

That is good enough to land him among the top-5 overall guards for all three seasons.

The lifelong Brown was a second-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Bitonio attended his fifth straight Pro Bowl as the starter.

And he was named to his second consecutive All-Pro team.

 

Teller “Slips” To Bottom Of Top 10

McGuinness noted that his top performers include a mix of up-and-comers and accomplished players.

But several of those accomplished players come off substandard seasons.

PFF’s blurb noted that Teller scored only the 18th-best run-blocking grade despite the team’s success.

Whether they believe his calf injury hampered him during the season is not mentioned.

But he held his ground as a top-10 player, indicating PFF’s faith in Teller to re-establish himself.

Tretter was among PFF’s top-5 overall guards in 2020 and 2021.

 

What It Means For The Browns 

PFF notes that both of Cleveland’s starting guards have crossed the 30-year-old threshold.

Andrew Berry re-signed Drew Forbes and Michael Dunn to back up the starters.

He also signed veteran free agents Wes Martin and Colby Gossett to the roster.

But both of the veterans have far more time on practice squads than on the field.

Cleveland lost Hjalte Froholdt in free agency to Arizona.

And it appears the team is counting on the health of their starting tandem.

