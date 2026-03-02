Browns Acquire Veteran Tackle In Big Trade With Texans

The Cleveland Browns made a major move to address one of their biggest needs on Monday morning. After weeks of speculation about improving the offensive line, the front office delivered with a significant trade. Cleveland has struggled to protect its quarterbacks consistently over the past two seasons, and that issue has directly impacted offensive production. Now, the organization is betting that a proven veteran can help stabilize the unit.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news.

“Sources: The Texans and Browns have agreed to terms on a trade to send starting RT Tytus Howard to Cleveland in exchange for a fifth round pick. Much needed OL help. Plus, Howard gets a new three year, 63 million extension,” Rapoport reported.

This is exactly the type of move the Browns needed to make.

Howard brings experience, durability, and positional versatility. He has logged significant snaps at both tackle and guard during his career, giving Cleveland flexibility along the front. More importantly, he has started 93 career games. That kind of stability has been missing from the Browns’ offensive line in recent years due to injuries and inconsistency.

Giving up a fifth-round pick for an established starter is a reasonable price, especially when paired with a long-term extension that locks him in for three years. Cleveland clearly views him as more than a short-term fix.

The Browns have been half a football team at times over the past two seasons, particularly on offense. Improving the line is a foundational step toward correcting that imbalance. It may not grab headlines like a quarterback trade would, but it is the type of move that actually wins games in December.

If Howard performs to expectation, this could quietly become one of the most important transactions of the Browns’ offseason.

