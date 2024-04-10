Browns Learn Their Fate For Potential Brazil Game

The Cleveland Browns won’t have to travel to South America to kick off the season.

They were one of the two finalists to face the Philadelphia Eagles on the first Friday of the campaign in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

However, the Green Bay Packers got the nod over them, according to an official announcement by the NFL and the team.

Estamos indo para o Brasil! 🇧🇷 Week 1's game will be in São Paulo against the Eagles. 📰: https://t.co/t4Wy4TYR0R#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/SQWOp5AFhH — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 10, 2024

The Browns and their fans will have to wait a little longer before knowing their schedule, but we know they will kick off the campaign on U.S. soil on Sunday, September 8.

Even so, there’s still a chance that the Browns will have to play overseas in 2024, as they’re slated to square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will play in London.

The team was reportedly looking forward to the global exposure, but the Packers made more sense for the Brazilian market in particular.

The Browns haven’t been overseas since 2017 when they lost, 33-16, to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Now, the biggest concern is that the Browns will most likely have to be on the road in back-to-back weeks to start the season due to scheduling conflicts at Cleveland Brown Stadium.

Then again, it’s better to kick off the season with a complicated stretch and then be well-rested when the playoffs are just around the corner, so it could end up being a blessing in disguise for this team.

NEXT:

Browns Reportedly May Get Passed On For Brazil Game