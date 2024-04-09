Browns Reportedly May Get Passed On For Brazil Game

The Cleveland Browns could open the season on the road, and we don’t mean on American soil.

For months, it’s been said that the Browns were most likely set to kick off their campaign in Brazil, facing the Philadelphia Eagles on the first Friday of the season.

Now, it seems like they could lose that honor to an NFC North team.

According to a report by Rob Demovsky, it seems like Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy is getting his team ready to travel to South America for the season opener.

Based on Packers president Mark Murphy’s comments this morning, it sounds like they’re preparing to open the season in Brazil against the Eagles. Speaking before the annual Tailgate Tour departed, Murphy said: “We’re either the first- or second-most popular team in Brazil.” pic.twitter.com/AObENaLxtV — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 9, 2024

Murphy claimed that the Packers are either the No. 1 or No. 2 team in Brazil, so they would gladly go there if chosen by the league.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has stated that the announcement would come soon, as well as the official schedule for the upcoming campaign.

The game will take place at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, and it’ll be the first-ever regular season game in South America.

Both the Browns and Packers are expected to play the Eagles on the road, so they’re obvious candidates for this.

Should that happen, the Browns would open the season with back-to-back road games due to scheduling conflicts at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Then again, if they’re going to play overseas, they might as well do it in the first week of the season, so all the traveling doesn’t take a toll on their preparation or rest later in the campaign when the playoffs are just around the corner.

NEXT:

Analyst Makes Strong Prediction About Browns Defense