Kevin Stefanski Reveals What He’s Looking For At QB Position

The Cleveland Browns are at a major crossroads this season.

Just two years ago, the franchise overcame setback after setback to shock the world by winning 11 games and advance to the playoffs.

Then, last season, Cleveland couldn’t get out of its way and muddled through a hugely disappointing 3-14 record.

A big part of the issue in 2024 was the lack of reps for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

After signing a huge contract with the team before 2022, Watson spent most of that season waiting out his NFL suspension before going 3-3 in six starts.

In 2023, Watson went 5-1 in six starts before suffering from a season-ending injury to his throwing shoulder.

Last season was finally supposed to be his coming-out party, but Watson sustained yet another season-ending injury (to his Achilles) in Week 7 against Cincinnati and was a paltry 1-6 when he did play.

To make matters worse, Watson had a second surgery to his Achilles in January and reports indicate he could miss most of 2025.

To say that the Browns need consistency at the position is a vast understatement and head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the situation with the NFL Network’s Steve Wyche on Sunday.

“I think that’s obviously the goal,” Stefanski said of having a quarterback who can play the whole season. “I think you look at the teams that are having sustained success that comes from having that quarterback that’s there and healthy. Unfortunately, we haven’t been healthy at that position and that’s a huge challenge.”

Watson’s 19 total games and 9-10 overall record are not why the franchise paid him $230 million guaranteed over five years.

Cleveland holds the second overall pick in April’s draft and will need to address the position or risk suffering through another disappointing year.

NEXT:

Andrew Berry Reveals His Stance On Possible Trade For No.1 Pick