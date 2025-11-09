Browns Legend Hints At Possible Scapegoat For Team’s Struggles

The Cleveland Browns have had some big changes at the top in recent weeks in an effort to shake things up both in the front office and with the coaching staff. Chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta abruptly left the team this week to take over the Colorado Rockies, while head coach Kevin Stefanski has handed play-calling duties over to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

The offense is in need of a shot in the arm, but few expected this to be the move the Browns made. It’s a unique pivot, but one analyst isn’t necessarily the biggest fan of the switch.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, team legend Hanford Dixon suggested Tommy Rees could end up as the scapegoat for a subpar season. Considering the team’s recent history, it’s not the worst take.

“What happened last year? Ken Dorsey. Where is Ken Dorsey right now?”

.@HanfordDixon29 thinks Tommy Rees could end up as a scapegoat. #DawgPound "Where's Ken Dorsey right now? GONE!" Win a FREE Bath: https://t.co/un4roGETac pic.twitter.com/NfyD4N1Kmi — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) November 8, 2025

Dorsey took over as the Browns’ play-caller in the middle of the 2024 season and was unceremoniously ousted following the team’s league-worst output last season. It wasn’t his fault the team cycled through four starting quarterbacks again, but that’s unfortunately how the league works.

Stefanski handed play-calling duties over to Dorsey following the team’s 1-6 start last year, which is eerily similar to this year’s situation. Hopefully for Rees, he doesn’t suffer the same fate as Dorsey did.

Cleveland has a winnable game this week against the New York Jets, who just traded two of their best defenders in Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at the deadline. It’s unclear what Rees might have up his sleeve that could differentiate from what this offense was doing over the first eight games, but we’ll find out on Sunday.

NEXT:

Browns Have Concerning Injury Report Ahead Of Jets Game