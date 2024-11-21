Browns Legend Makes His Thoughts Clear About Potential Coaching Change

The Cleveland Browns have a decision to make over the next few weeks about what to do with head coach Kevin Stefanski.

As a two-time Coach of the Year, Stefanski has turned around the Browns franchise and led them to two playoff appearances in his first four seasons.

This year, however, has been a far cry from the past four years.

Cleveland is 2-8 and all but eliminated from the postseason, and many Browns fans are looking toward the 2025 regular season already.

Analyst and former player Josh Cribbs is doing the same.

On “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the host explained his thoughts on whether the Browns should have Stefanski return for another year.

He made his thoughts clear about a potential change at the head coach position (via X).

“Coach Stefanski should be the coach,” Cribbs said, adding, “You get rid of coach, now you’ve got even more of a rebuilding process.”

In the past, Browns coaches have been fired after losses to the Steelers. Could Coach Stefanski's job be on the line tonight? #DawgPound "Coach Stefanski should be the coach you get rid of coach now you got even more of a building process." –@JoshCribbs16

Cribbs noted the positives he’s seen out of Stefanski this season, explaining that his decision to relinquish play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was a great example of his willingness to adapt during the difficult season.

The analyst added that Cleveland’s fanbase is “reactionary,” and many fans are calling for him to be fired this season.

He said despite those pleas, the franchise should be patient with Stefanski because the coach is evolving.

“He’s doing what’s best for this team,” Cribbs said, adding, “The only thing that’s good for the city is wins. That’s the only thing they care about.”

