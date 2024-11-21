ESPN Computer Predicts Winner Of Browns, Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns aren’t likely to make the playoffs this season.

What they can do, however, is make things interesting for other teams.

Kevin Stefanski’s team is in a prime position to play spoiler, which could start on Thursday night.

They will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field for a divisional rival matchup between two teams heading in different directions.

Despite the Steelers’ 8-2 record, the visitors aren’t that big of a favorite ahead of this game.

At the time of writing, the Steelers are just 4.5-point favorites, which is far less than one would expect from an 8-2 team visiting a 2-8 team.

On the same note, ESPN’s computer predicts that the Steelers will win the game, but they give them a short edge at 55.5%.

This speaks volumes about how close divisional games can be.

Anything can happen when two teams that know each other pretty well, don’t like each other, and meet twice a year come across one another.

The Browns have already taken down an AFC North foe this season, getting their second win by beating Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Jameis Winston and company will look to show some pride and do the same again on Thursday night.

Some reports state that Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry will have to win games to keep their jobs, so this team won’t want to wave the white flag.

It won’t be easy, but hopefully, the Browns will at least put up a fight.

