Browns Linked To 3 WR Prospects In 2026 Draft

For years, people have talked about the Cleveland Browns’ evident need for a quarterback.

Unfortunately, that’s still the case after taking two signal callers in this year’s NFL Draft.

The team also needs to revamp the offensive line, and it would make sense to invest at least one first-round selection to find a new left tackle.

Nevertheless, the lack of playmakers at wide receiver has also held the offense back over and over this season, and it’s time to put an end to those woes.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department tied the Browns to three stellar prospects: Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State, Carnell Tate of Ohio State, and Chris Bell of Louisville:

“The no-brainer in this draft class is Jordyn Tyson. He was our top choice for the Browns earlier this season, but Carnell Tate has emerged as another first-round choice. Tate is the latest in a long line of stellar Ohio State prospects at receiver. Chris Bell is another fast-riser who has done a lot for his stock and could become a WR1,” BR NFL Draft Scouting Dept. wrote.

The Browns will have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so they should be in a position to get whomever they covet.

They might look to trade down to add an additional first-rounder, or maybe they will want to package them up to trade up for a franchise-caliber quarterback.

Still, not many fans would likely be mad if they used at least one of those selections to get one of these playmakers.

We’ve seen how players like Malik Nabers can turn a terrible passing game around almost overnight, and the Browns don’t have anybody who can move the needle in that regard right now.

This is an offense-driven league, and while the Browns have already found their running back of the future in Quinshon Judkins, they clearly need someone to lead the passing game as well.

