Interesting Details Emerge About Shedeur Sanders’ Practice Reps

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation has generated ongoing discussion this season, particularly regarding rookie Shedeur Sanders and his development behind veteran starter Joe Flacco.

Questions about Sanders’ practice opportunities and preparation have dominated conversations throughout the campaign.

Recent reports have provided clarity on how the Browns are handling Sanders’ weekly preparation.

“For all the Shedeur Sanders doesn’t get to do anything during the week people, Ross Tucker just said on CBS #Browns run a special post practice period for Sanders to get extra reps,” Daryl Ruiter shared on X.

Tucker’s comments addressed speculation that began when ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo questioned Sanders’ involvement with scout team work.

Browns quarterback coach Bill Musgrave quickly clarified the situation, confirming that Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Bailey Zappe all participate in scout team responsibilities.

Musgrave emphasized that rotating quarterbacks through scout duty is intentional, allowing Sanders to gain valuable practice experience while helping simulate opposing defenses.

Sanders currently sits third on Cleveland’s depth chart behind Flacco and Gabriel.

The fifth-round pick from 2025 is viewed as a long-term development project with significant potential.

The Browns have taken a patient approach with Sanders, allowing him to master the playbook and adjust to NFL speed without rushing his progression.

The rookie showed flashes during preseason action, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

His consistency wavered in subsequent preseason appearances, highlighting areas for continued growth.

Cleveland’s commitment to providing Sanders with extra practice opportunities demonstrates their investment in his future while maintaining competitiveness with their current quarterback rotation.

