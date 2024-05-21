Browns Make Multiple Roster Moves Ahead Of OTAs

With OTAs set to start this week for the Cleveland Browns, the NFL franchise is making roster moves to prepare for the third phase of the offseason workouts.

These two moves are connected as the Browns have reached their roster limit and must waive players to add new athletes to the roster.

On Monday, the Browns announced on their official Twitter account that kicker Lucas Havrisik will be returning to the team this offseason while recent undrafted free agent signee quarterback Jacob Sirmon was waived to create roster space.

We've signed K Lucas Havrisik and waived QB Jacob Sirmon 📰 » https://t.co/S1TQ9sSQkX pic.twitter.com/eGGtM6vA4z — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 20, 2024

Havrisik is a second-year player who first joined the Browns during the offseason in 2023.

In 2022, Havrisik was signed by the Indianapolis Colts to their practice squad but cut less than a week later.

He joined Cleveland in August as a practice squad member before signing with the Los Angeles Rams in October.

In Los Angeles, Havrisik was promoted to the 53-man roster where he connected on 15 of 20 field goals for the Rams, including a game-winning kick in Week 11.

The Browns waived Sirmon, who became the fifth quarterback the Browns had on their roster.

Sirmon played for multiple colleges, starting with the Washington Huskies before transferring to Central Michigan.

The quarterback finally settled in with Northern Colorado in 2022.

At the FCS Bears’ program, Sirmon played two seasons and completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,850 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Sirmon’s addition was seen as an insurance policy should last year’s rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson not be able to return to practice this week after suffering a hip injury in December.

