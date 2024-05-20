Browns Hire Former Commanders Executive As Special Adviser

The Cleveland Browns are looking for talent for more than their on-field product.

News broke on Monday that one role inside the team’s front office has been filled by a former Washington Commanders personnel executive by an individual Browns GM Andrew Berry knows very well.

Browns insider Noah Weiskopf shared on Twitter that Chris Polian has been hired as a special adviser for Cleveland’s front office.

The #Browns are hiring #Commanders personnel executive Chris Polian as special adviser. Polian and Cleveland GM Andrew Berry previously worked together with the #Colts. Polian is a graduate of John Carroll University and former GM of the Colts. pic.twitter.com/SbUOpUi3YH — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) May 20, 2024

Polian has plenty of experience working with Berry and was previously Berry’s boss when both were with the Indianapolis Colts.

The new Browns executive has ties to the Cleveland area having graduated from John Carroll University in 1993.

Polian brings extensive experience to Cleveland’s staff having worked in the NFL for nearly three decades.

First, the executive joined the Carolina Panthers in 1993 as his father – legendary GM Bill Polian – joined the expansion franchise.

In 1998, Polian followed his father to Indianapolis where the younger Polian worked as the director of pro scouting.

Both Polians were a part of the 2006 Colts team that won Super Bowl XLI.

Chris was elevated to the Colts GM position in 2009 and remained in that role until 2011 when the team finished 2-14, leading to his dismissal.

Polian bounced around the league in multiple roles before settling with the Commanders in 2021 after taking a year away from the league.

This is the second front office role the Browns have filled in as many days.

In a historic hiring, Cleveland promoted Kathleen Wood to a new role in the personnel department after serving as a scout for the team for the last four years.

