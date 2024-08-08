Browns Make Roster Moves Ahead Of First Preseason Contest

This week, the NFL kicks off a full slate of contests as all 32 franchises will participate in preseason games over the next four days.

Fans of the Cleveland Browns will be able to catch their first glimpse of the AFC North squad when they host the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Earlier this week, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that some of the starters – including quarterback Deshaun Watson – would not be playing in the contest to ensure the player’s health and availability for the regular season.

That’s the reason for the Browns’ latest roster moves, according to an insider.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on Twitter that Cleveland signed long snapper Rex Sunahara and waived cornerback Faion Hicks on Thursday as the team is protecting the health of one of their athletes.

The move may be a short-lived opportunity for Sunahara – a 6-foot-6, 242-pound rookie in his first NFL season out of West Virginia University.

The move may be a short-lived opportunity for Sunahara – a 6-foot-6, 242-pound rookie in his first NFL season out of West Virginia University.

Long snapper Charley Hughlett is dealing with a minor injury, Cabot revealed on Twitter.

Cabot noted that Sunahara may only play if Hughlett cannot participate in Saturday's contest against the Packers.

Cabot noted that Sunahara may only play if Hughlett cannot participate in Saturday’s contest against the Packers.

Regardless, the opportunity to be seen by the Browns’ coaching staff and potentially other teams exists for Sunahara now that he was signed by the franchise.

For Cleveland, dealing with injuries is nothing new as the team had more than a dozen starters sit out vast portions of last season due to injuries.

The Browns had signed Hicks only days earlier before making the move to release the athlete.

