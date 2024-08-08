Browns Nation

Thursday, August 8, 2024
Myles Garrett Reveals His Softer Side In Viral Video

By
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

On the football field, few players would want to line up across from Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett – who won the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award – has the ability to blow past would-be blockers and get straight into the backfield on any given play.

It’s easy to see why he’s one of the most feared and respected athletes in the NFL as the 6-foot-4 edge rusher has accumulated 88.5 sacks in seven seasons.

But the Browns’ five-time Pro Bowl athlete also has a softer side.

In a viral video that analyst Ashley Bastock shared on Twitter this afternoon, Garrett spent time between drills playing catch with young fans who attended the Browns’ training camp practice.

A young fan starts off the festivities by tossing a football out onto the field for Garrett, falling just in front of him.

Garrett retrieves the football and slings it back into the stands for the young fan.

The defensive end threw the football to several different fans in the stands as young children can be heard screaming “Myles” throughout the nearly 90-second-long video.

Garrett is among the fan favorites returning to the Browns this season, especially after the athlete earned the team’s first-ever DPOY award in 2023.

Cleveland and Garrett are looking to repeat their outstanding performances this season, their second under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The Browns will begin to showcase their improvements on Saturday as the team hosts the Green Bay Packers for both squads’ first preseason game.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

