Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, April 29, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Make Surprising Move With Elijah Moore After Bills Visit

Browns Make Surprising Move With Elijah Moore After Bills Visit

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Make Surprising Move With Elijah Moore After Bills Visit
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may not want to keep Elijah Moore.

Then again, if they’re going to lose him, they might as well get something in return.

That’s the message they just sent with their latest move.

As reported by Field Yates of ESPN, the Browns have applied the seldom-used unrestricted free agent tender to Moore.

This way, Moore will count as part of the compensatory free agent formula if he signs with another team before the compensatory formula deadline.

Moore visited the Buffalo Bills on Monday, and he would make roughly $3.4 million in 2025 on the one-year unrestricted free agent tender.

This isn’t a common move, and it hadn’t been done in the league since the Kansas City Chiefs lastly did so back in 2022.

Moore has been with the Browns for the past couple of years, but he has yet to establish himself as the speedy playmaker they thought he’d be.

He’s coming off posting a career high with 61 receptions last season, fresh after posting a career best of 640 receiving yards in the prior campaign.

He entered the league as a second-round pick by the New York Jets back in 2021, and he’s logged an even 200 receptions for 2,162 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his career.

The Browns also addressed their need for another pass-catcher by signing veteran WR Diontae Johnson on Monday after failing to get a wideout in the NFL Draft.

He will join Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku near the top of the depth chart for the passing game.

NEXT:  Nick Chubb Shows Off Wild Athleticism In Workout
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation