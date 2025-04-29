Browns Nation

Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Nick Chubb Shows Off Wild Athleticism In Workout

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have not re-signed Nick Chubb this offseason.

Chubb remains a free agent despite many fans and analysts calling for the team to re-sign him, wanting the Browns to get some veteran help in the locker room.

The conversation about re-signing Chubb has only gotten more relevant after the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Browns selected Quinshon Judkins in the second round, adding a strong RB prospect to the roster.

Judkins comes highly touted to the Browns, a player who could make a big impact on the team during his rookie season, but having a mentor like Chubb could go a long way in his career development.

Plus, after seeing a recent video from Chubb’s Instagram, it’s clear that he’s healthy and ready to contribute to any team that will take a chance on him.

It seems like he’d like to play for the Browns, given some recent comments, but the team hasn’t made any advances or gotten closer to signing a deal, at least none that the general public is aware of.

With Chubb in great shape, it’s only a matter of time before a team picks him up and adds a strong veteran back to their roster.

Of course, there is an injury risk that comes with him, as he has already torn his ACL and MCL, which could get re-aggravated if he lands awkwardly.

However, it might be more than worth the risk, especially after watching this video.

Browns Nation