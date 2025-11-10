Browns Make Unwanted NFL History In Loss To Jets

The Cleveland Browns dropped another road game in Week 10, falling to the rebuilding New York Jets in a contest that highlighted ongoing offensive and special teams issues. The offense once again struggled to establish rhythm, with quarterback Dillon Gabriel completing 17 of 32 passes for 167 yards.

The loss also put the Browns on the unfortunate side of NFL history, according to data compiled by ESPN Research.

“How unlikely was Jets 27, Browns 20? Since 1950, teams had been 225-0 when holding opponents to 175 or fewer yards and not turning the ball over. The Browns were the first team to lose in that span, per ESPN Research.” Rich Cimini shared on X.

Cleveland’s special teams unit collapsed, surrendering a kickoff return touchdown and a punt return touchdown in the game. Those mistakes erased an early 7-0 lead and handed momentum to a Jets offense that had struggled with consistency.

The defense limited Justin Fields to 54 passing yards and held Breece Hall to 83 rushing yards on the ground. However, two critical penalties in the final minutes decided the outcome. Devin Bush was flagged for defensive holding on third-and-long, extending a Jets drive that had stalled.

Moments later, Cameron Thomas committed a neutral zone infraction on fourth down that gave New York another first down.

The loss dropped Cleveland to 2-7 and put them in position for a high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The outcome has further intensified scrutiny surrounding the organization’s leadership, particularly regarding its evaluation of quarterback talent in the aftermath of the Deshaun Watson trade. Execution errors and discipline issues continue to define this season.

