Kevin Stefanski Has Honest Admission About Loss To Jets

The Cleveland Browns entered their Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets hoping to start the second half of the year off on the right foot. Cleveland controlled the early portions of the game and stayed within striking distance through most of the contest.

The Jets outscored them 10-3 in the second half to secure a 27-20 victory that dropped the Browns to 2-7 on the season. The defeat has intensified scrutiny on head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Following the game, Stefanski offered a candid assessment of the team’s performance and the factors contributing to the defeat.

“It’s easy to look at the end of that ballgame and we will and we will certainly be transparent with each other, but it’s a 60-minute football game and we’ve got to do our job for 60 minutes,” Stefanski said, per 92.3 The Fan.

"It's easy to look at the end of that ballgame and we will and we will certainly be transparent with each other, but it's a 60-minute football game and we've got to do our job for 60 minutes." 🚨 #Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the loss to the #Jets pic.twitter.com/TBnb3uFFT5 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 9, 2025

The Browns have not shown measurable improvement this season and remain near the bottom of the AFC North without a realistic path to playoff contention. Criticism following the Jets’ loss has centered on offensive struggles and special teams mistakes.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco led the offense earlier this season before being traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, where his performance has improved considerably. Rookie Dillon Gabriel has taken over under center and has been underwhelming. He has made critical mistakes in important moments.

The Browns now sit at 2-7 with their current trajectory pointing toward a high draft position in 2026. Questions remain about whether additional draft capital can fundamentally alter the direction of this franchise.

Cleveland fans are still stuck wondering if all this postgame soul-searching will actually spark change or just repeat the same old cycle.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Reacts To Browns' QB Decision After Loss To Jets