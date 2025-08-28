Browns May Have Found A Hidden Gem At Running Back

The Cleveland Browns still don’t have their rookie second-round running back on the field.

With no timeline for Quinshon Judkins to join the team, they had no choice but to look somewhere else for some help.

That help may have come in the form of Raheim Sanders.

The Browns claimed the former South Carolina standout after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers, and he might be a bit of a steal.

As pointed out by Tim Bielik on X, he’s a potential big play waiting to happen:

“Sanders’ career explosive run rate (runs of 10+ yards) was almost 14.8%, just a little bigger than Dylan Sampson’s 2024 rate. Also tied for 36th last season in missed tackles forced,” Bielik posted on X.

Sanders averaged 4.8 yards per carry and rushed for 881 yards and 11 scores in his final season in college.

He also had a strong campaign in 2022 with the Arkansas Razorbacks, running for 1,443 yards and 10 scores on 6.4 yards per carry.

That’s why it was somewhat surprising to see him go undrafted, even if this class was stacked at the running back position.

Injuries have been a bit of an issue with him, but there’s no doubt that he has the potential and athleticism to be an impactful player right out of the gate.

As things stand now, the Browns will turn to veteran starter Jerome Ford as their RB1.

Fourth-round rookie Dylan Sampson will be their change-of-pace back.

The Browns parted ways with Pierre Strong Jr. and undrafted free agent Ahmani Marshall, and they will reportedly stay on the lookout for another back.

However, that other back might be right in front of them, at least until they figure out what to do with Judkins.

