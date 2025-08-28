Kevin Stefanski Announces Shedeur Sanders’ Role This Season

The Cleveland Browns quarterback room received much-needed clarity this week after months of uncertainty.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders entered training camp as part of a four-player competition that included fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

The Browns traded Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, which appeared to secure Sanders a spot on the 53-man roster as the team’s third quarterback.

That certainty wavered when Cleveland added Bailey Zappe to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski put those concerns to rest Thursday, confirming Sanders would hold his position on the depth chart.

“Browns Kevin Stefanski says Shedeur Sanders is the third QB even tho Bailey Zappe is now on the practice squad,” insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X.

Sanders can now dress for games under the new NFL emergency quarterback rules, though his opportunities may be limited barring injuries or poor performance from the starters.

Stefanski has managed one of the most crowded quarterback competitions in recent memory.

The Browns began the offseason with Watson sidelined on injured reserve and four other signal-callers vying for positions.

Tyler Huntley joined the mix later but never became a serious factor in the team’s long-term plans.

Cleveland’s decision to keep both rookie quarterbacks reflects their investment in the future.

With Pickett dealing with lingering injuries and the organization committed to developing Gabriel and Sanders, the Browns made Flacco their Week 1 starter while building around their young talent.

Pickett landed with the quarterback-hungry Raiders after the trade, while Huntley was released and later signed with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.

Though Flacco opens the season under center, Sanders could still see meaningful action in 2025 if circumstances change in Cleveland’s locker room.

