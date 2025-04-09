Browns Met With Intriguing DE Prospect On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns were busy scouring prospects for the upcoming draft on Tuesday.

NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that quarterback prospect Jaxson Dart visited the organization, noting that multiple NFL franchises are scheduled to meet with the player.

Dart wasn’t the only potential Browns target that visited Cleveland, however.

Schefter revealed that another SEC school’s defensive end was at the Browns’ headquarters to meet with the organization.

“Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton also visited today with the Cleveland Browns,” Schefter said.

Scourton played for three seasons at two different schools, starting his career with the Purdue Boilermakers.

Before the 2024 campaign, Scourton transferred to Texas A&M.

He played in 12 games for the Aggies, recording 37 tackles and 14 tackles for loss in 2024.

The 6-foot-4 prospect had a career-best 10 sacks at Purdue in 2023 as he was classified as a pass-rushing linebacker for the Boilermakers.

For his career, Scourton recorded 109 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, and five pass deflections.

How the Browns approach the first round of this year’s draft will forecast the team’s interest in Scourton because Cleveland is in the market for a pass-rusher opposite Myles Garrett.

Rumors about how the Browns will tackle this need have been rampant, and multiple analysts have hinted that Cleveland will target Penn State defender Abdul Carter with the team’s No. 2 overall selection.

If Cleveland takes an offensive player instead of Carter, the Texas A&M prospect could be the team’s target with their No. 33 selection that starts the draft’s second round.

Scourton has been compared to Cincinnati Bengals defender Trey Hendrickson, and he’s considered a late first-round or solid second-round selection for the upcoming draft.

