Bruce Drennan Says Browns Made QB Promise To Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns were swinging for the fences when they signed Deshaun Watson in 2022, mortgaging the organization’s immediate future in search of a high-level starting quarterback.

That deal hasn’t aged well, especially with Watson potentially missing the entire 2025 season.

Would the Browns consider making another blockbuster trade despite the organization continuing to pay for Watson?

Analyst Bruce Drennan believes that the Browns would, and he insists that Cleveland promised defensive end Myles Garrett that the franchise would go after another high-level starting quarterback soon.

Drennan revealed who the Browns were targeting with his recent comments.

“My source claims that the Browns told Garrett, ‘We’re working on getting you Dak Prescott from the Dallas Cowboys.’ And Garrett got all excited and said, ‘Where do I sign?'” Drennan said.

Could the #Browns win a Super Bowl with Dak Prescott? #DawgPound #DallasCowboys "You know and I know if Prescott does come here, it doesn't guarantee anything in this division, but it does make the Browns competitive." pic.twitter.com/zsKQdQnQRR — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) April 8, 2025

The analyst suggested adding Prescott would “make the Browns competitive” and help the organization rebound from a 3-14 record in 2024.

Still, Drennan said that acquiring Prescott would not immediately make the Browns a Super Bowl contender because rival AFC North organizations have strong quarterbacks on their roster.

Contending for an NFL championship is something Garrett sought, according to his public trade request in February.

The Browns re-signed Garrett to a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March that, at the time, made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

Cleveland has not signaled what the organization will do at the quarterback position, and rumors continue to swirl about how the Browns will address their needs.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has been linked as another potential trade target, and Cleveland possesses the No. 2 overall pick that the Browns could use on a rookie signal-caller.

