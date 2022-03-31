Browns Nation News And Notes (3/31/22)

It is Thursday, March 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are looking ahead to a busy April with offseason workouts and the NFL Draft coming up.

1. Michigan Boys Working Out On The Beach

Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and defensive end Chase Winovich are Michigan alumni who are teammates once again in the NFL.

They are already reconnecting and working out together as evidenced by their social media accounts showing the two on the beach in Florida.

Winovich came over from the Patriots in the Mack Wilson trade which has already been given high grades by analysts because there was a lot of uncertainty as to whether Wilson would make the 53 man roster this fall.

Winovich is also a friend of fellow Michigan alum Tom Brady who hilariously commented on his beachside Instagram post by saying:

“Put a shirt on”

2. Belated Birthday Wishes To Andrew Berry

Happy Belated Birthday to Browns General Manager Andrew Berry who turned 35 years young yesterday, March 30.

Retweet to wish our GM Andrew Berry a happy birthday! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/HXHgItxJIN — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 30, 2022

He became the Browns’ GM in 2020 at the age of 32.

Berry has been an integral part of the culture change of signing and drafting top-notch players who want to play in Cleveland.

3. Throwback Thursday Dawson Style

The Browns have not had a franchise kicker since Phil Dawson left Cleveland in 2012.

Dawson remains a fan favorite one decade later.

Nick Karns expressed it well.

I miss Phil Dawson much more than a fan should miss a kicker 😂 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) March 31, 2022

Karns said:

“I miss Phil Dawson much more than a fan should miss a kicker.”

Another fan talked about how the Browns need a kicker.

With all of the talk centered around the competitiveness of the AFC North quarterbacks, the AFC North kickers are pretty elite also.

Evan McPherson, Justin Tucker, and Chris Boswell are going to be solid performers for their teams week after week.

Where will the Browns’ next franchise kicker come from?

Stay tuned.

