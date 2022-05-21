Browns Nation News And Notes (5/21/22)

It is Saturday, May 21, 2022, and as often has been the case during the 2022 offseason, talk surrounds the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

That is our leading story in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Watson’s Accusers Scheduled For HBO Interview

On Tuesday’s episode of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Soledad O’Brien will interview “several” of Watson’s accusers.

They are expected to talk about what happened and how they feel about Watson’s NFL contract.

Several of #Browns QB Deshaun Watson's accusers will appear Tuesday on HBO's Real Sports in their 1st national interviews, conducted by Soledad O'Brien https://t.co/zLiCgqIOKx — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 20, 2022

In the meantime, Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin believes information about a potential suspension will be known in the June/July timeframe.

He also thinks the NFL will want to talk with Watson again before making a decision.

Hardin told cleveland.com:

“We should know what their position is initially sometime in June, and then everybody will figure out if there’s going to be a hearing about it or can people work things out, or whatever. The only thing that’s certain is that they want to try to get everything done this summer — and earlier than later in the summer.”

2. The End Of “FirstEnergy” Stadium

There have been so many changes to the Cleveland Browns in 2022, but few believed the stadium’s name could potentially be another one.

A Cleveland city council resolution announced on Friday calls for FirstEnergy “to relinquish naming rights” to the stadium.

JUST IN: City council resolution calls for FirstEnergy to relinquish naming rights of Cleveland stadium where Browns play https://t.co/7WvinoGtEw — News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) May 20, 2022

Despite the resolution, the Browns reportedly have “no plans” of changing the name of the stadium.

#Browns have no plans to remove FirstEnergy from stadium name following call from Cleveland councilman to do so https://t.co/MTRaHrA0dC via @923TheFan — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 20, 2022

3. Roster Update: Reggie Robinson Released

After claiming him off waivers earlier in the week, the Browns cut cornerback Reggie Robinson because he failed the physical.

#Browns cut Reggie Robinson with a failed physical designation — NFL news  (@MLFOOTBALL2) May 19, 2022

Robinson spent last season on injured reserve.

He appeared in five games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 exclusively on special teams.

4. Throwback Photo

Every day of the week is the right day to look at a photo of the greatest Brown ever, Jim Brown, doing his thing.

Brown’s consistency and longevity in an era when football was a lot more violent and physical is amazing.

