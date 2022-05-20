Who Will Be The Browns’ 3rd String QB?

Oddsmakers have betting odds for practically everything, but this may be one that escapes them.

The Cleveland Browns have changed quarterbacks in a drastic way this offseason so predicting the final quarterback roster is difficult especially when it comes to the QB3 position.

The 2021 quarterback roster of Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, and Nick Mullens is in the rearview mirror.

Mayfield remains on the roster but with an uncertain future.

Keenum went to the Buffalo Bills, and Mullens is now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

If he is not suspended, Deshaun Watson will be QB1.

Jacoby Brissett will be QB2.

Mayfield will be traded or released.

Who Will Be QB3?

Prior to last weekend’s rookie camp, it seemed as though former Pittsburgh Steeler Joshua Dobbs had the QB3 job locked up.

We have signed QB Joshua Dobbs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 14, 2022

However, the Browns did a curious thing.

They invited UDFA Felix Harper to rookie camp, and the lefty performed well enough to earn a contract.

Did anyone see that one coming?

This puts him in an excellent position to beat out Dobbs for the QB3 job this summer.

Dobbs Vs. Harper

Dobbs is 27 years old.

He has completed 10 NFL passes while appearing in 6 NFL games.

The Browns signed him to a one-year deal for $1.18 million.

Despite his age, his NFL career consists of two seasons (2018 and 2020) with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While we are not diminishing his skills or experience in learning the job with a reputable team that can churn out good quarterbacks, it appears as though Dobbs has likely hit his career ceiling in the NFL.

He has a great backup gig though when he decides to walk away from the NFL; Dobbs is a rocket scientist.

Josh Dobbs is truly one of the best humans in the National Football League. He’s a great teammate, an engaged conversationalist and yes, a real life rocket scientist. 🚀

🧡🤎 this! #Browns https://t.co/pve5L2pjbo — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 9, 2022

Harper, on the other hand, is a rookie with his entire career ahead of him.

He comes from Alcorn State, an HBCU.

The main drawback for him in the NFL is his height.

He is 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds.

This is not to say shorter quarterbacks cannot succeed, but it is a more difficult path.

Alcorn State alum Felix Harper signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns. Harper is trying to be the 1st HBCU QB in 15 years to make an NFL roster! "This is history…I want to show quarterbacks there is hope, believe it's possible to make it out of an HBCU."@Semi_Famous2 pic.twitter.com/MkCELLBUel — Blake Levine (@blake_levine) May 16, 2022

The fact that he is a left-hander who gets the ball out quickly and has good velocity is appealing, and the Browns obviously agree because they gave him a three-year deal.

Cleveland Browns QB Felix Harper (Alcorn State) Contract Thru Year 2024

* 3 Year $2,560,000

* Base Salary $705,000

* Year 2024 $985,000 pic.twitter.com/aLXTv31IEg — HBCU Premier Sports & News (@HBCUSports1) May 17, 2022

Though the Browns have a lot of question marks on the QB roster, it seems as though Harper will be named QB3 by fall.