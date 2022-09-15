Browns Nation News And Notes (9/15/22)

It is Thursday, September 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had media availability in the locker room at Berea for the first time since COVID-19 became a reality.

Sights and sounds from the Berea locker room top the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. “Chunt” Hold Joint Press Conference

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt embrace their roles to help the Browns running back and each other be better.

Off the field, they also are each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

#Browns Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb on being called “Chunt” pic.twitter.com/kGAms5OzuJ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 14, 2022

At the Wednesday presser, Chubb and Hunt joked about their joint nickname “Chunt” and answered questions together.

#Browns Kareem Hunt said he and Nick Chubb might have to do these press conferences together all the time now because "They say we're better together." pic.twitter.com/iXMKo9lrM1 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 14, 2022

Some wonder if this is Nick Chubb’s way of showing Browns’ management that keeping Kareem Hunt past 2022 should be a high priority.

Chubb has been more vocal in the 2022 offseason than in his previous four seasons combined, and he is hitting his stride as a team captain and veteran influence on the team.

"I know if you check it down and throw it to Nick on something he can turn it into 20 yards." "Kareem brings a lot of energy to the team, a lot of intensity…I feed off that." 'Better together': #Browns Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt excited to share backfield https://t.co/wrXTfhUNvl — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 14, 2022

2. What Was Spotted In Nick Chubb’s Locker

One of the things television viewers did not see after the Browns vs. Panthers game was the on-the-field interactions with former teammates Baker Mayfield and Rashard Higgins who was a healthy scratch for the Panthers.

Baker Mayfield got his Nick Chubb hug after all. pic.twitter.com/jfOAHJQExD — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) September 11, 2022

We do some traditional jersey exchanges happened.

Baker and Wyatt Teller exchanged jerseys, and Donovan Peoples-Jones swapped with Higgins.

Missed DPJ and Hollywood Higgins swapped jerseys post game. Will always have love for Hollywood. #Browns pic.twitter.com/57NsLyPtAc — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) September 13, 2022

There was also a Mayfield jersey spotted in Chubb’s locker so perhaps more than one Baker jersey made its way back to Cleveland.

Baker Mayfield’s jersey hanging up in Nick Chubb’s locker today#Browns https://t.co/QOK9LLWWlF — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) September 14, 2022

3. Looking Ahead To Sunday

The Wednesday injury report did not look ominous for the Browns.

Amari Cooper had a rest day, and Michael Woods III is dealing with an illness.

Stefanski said no setbacks for Jack Conklin. "He's close."#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 12, 2022

I wouldn’t expect to see Jack Conklin on Sunday either with the short turn around with TNF coming up #Browns. https://t.co/fnJ6SxiTAb — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) September 14, 2022

There has been no update on whether Jack Conklin will return for Week 2; however, it is important to note that the Browns are on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 so if he plays on Sunday, he would turn around and play the Steelers four days later.

