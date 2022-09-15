Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/15/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, September 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had media availability in the locker room at Berea for the first time since COVID-19 became a reality.

Sights and sounds from the Berea locker room top the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. “Chunt” Hold Joint Press Conference

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt embrace their roles to help the Browns running back and each other be better.

Off the field, they also are each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

At the Wednesday presser, Chubb and Hunt joked about their joint nickname “Chunt” and answered questions together.

Some wonder if this is Nick Chubb’s way of showing Browns’ management that keeping Kareem Hunt past 2022 should be a high priority.

Chubb has been more vocal in the 2022 offseason than in his previous four seasons combined, and he is hitting his stride as a team captain and veteran influence on the team.

 

2. What Was Spotted In Nick Chubb’s Locker

One of the things television viewers did not see after the Browns vs. Panthers game was the on-the-field interactions with former teammates Baker Mayfield and Rashard Higgins who was a healthy scratch for the Panthers.

We do some traditional jersey exchanges happened.

Baker and Wyatt Teller exchanged jerseys, and Donovan Peoples-Jones swapped with Higgins.

There was also a Mayfield jersey spotted in Chubb’s locker so perhaps more than one Baker jersey made its way back to Cleveland.

 

3. Looking Ahead To Sunday

The Wednesday injury report did not look ominous for the Browns.

Amari Cooper had a rest day, and Michael Woods III is dealing with an illness.

There has been no update on whether Jack Conklin will return for Week 2; however, it is important to note that the Browns are on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 so if he plays on Sunday, he would turn around and play the Steelers four days later.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

