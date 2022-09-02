Browns Nation News And Notes (9/2/22)

It is Friday, September 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just 9 days from the kickoff of their much-awaited 2022 season.

In Browns’ speak, that is just Matt Bahr time remaining until the Browns take the field.

9 Days Till Kickoff -> Matt Bahr Drafted in the 6th Round out of Penn State 1979-1980 (Steelers)

1981 (49ers > Browns)

1982-1989 #Browns

1990-1992 (Giants)

1993 (Eagles > Patriots)

1994-1995 (Patriots) pic.twitter.com/2PCwH6L9OT — Shenanigans CLE Sports (@ShenanigansCLE1) September 2, 2022

The offseason and preseason have been exhausting at times so the idea of regular season football games is exhilarating!

Here is the TGIF edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Cavs Follow Browns Lead With Blockbuster Offseason Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers followed the Browns’ lead and made a huge NBA offseason trade on Thursday.

Just as the Browns appeared to come out of nowhere to trade with the Texans for Deshaun Watson, the Cavs took a similar route in acquiring Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

Many thought Mitchell was destined to become a member of the New York Knicks.

#cleveland rising. two of our three teams have owners who, although flawed, are desperate to win. The third has arguably the best front office in baseball.#Browns#Guardians#Cavaliers — Turk in Houston (@turkulton) September 1, 2022

It is safe to say that there is a high level of excitement for Cleveland’s professional sports teams right now.

Young athletes in the prime of their careers will be calling Cleveland home for the foreseeable future.

No city has a better core of athletes in sports than Cleveland: Myles Garrett

Nick Chubb

Darius Garland

Jose Ramirez

Evan Mobley

Shane Bieber

Deshaun Watson

Denzel Ward

Donovan Mitchell

Jarrett Allen

Andres Gimenez#Browns #ForTheLand #LetEmKnow — Stephen (@Scuba_Steve26) September 1, 2022

2. Browns Fans Offer Coaching Tips

Browns fans are happy to offer coaching tips to Stefanski and company.

Tips for how the Browns can succeed this season are all over social media.

This checklist appears to be very logical and difficult to debate its flaws.

#Browns For any salvation of making the playoffs this year: 1.) Lean on Nick Chubb and the run game. Derrick Henry type of volume. 2.) Easy, safe throws while limiting mistakes in the pass game. 3.) Feature Kareem Hunt in the pass game. 4.) Be at least a top 10 defense. — Brissett Garrett Stefanski Era 🐶 (@MylesOffTheEdge) September 1, 2022

3. Are More Roster Moves Coming?

It appears that could be the case as the Browns worked out tight end Jesse James on Thursday.

The Browns worked out former Steelers and Lions TE Jesse James. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 1, 2022

With only two tight ends on the 53-man roster (David Njoku and Harrison Bryant), it does seem likely that another will be added.

4. FirstEnergy Field Design Poll Has Ended

The team noted on its Twitter account that the votes have been tabulated, and the results will be revealed before the September 18 home opener.

The field design poll is closed! Your participation was incredible!! Results will be revealed before the home opener 🏟🗳 pic.twitter.com/o1nDgzMP7t — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 30, 2022

No hints were given so we only know that it is one of four options.

What’s the best Browns field design? Go to https://t.co/yBESaV2yqL and vote. Option 1, 2, 3, or 4. pic.twitter.com/FIqw2ngmii — 🇺🇸BROWN SPIDER ADVENTURES!!!🇱🇷 #D4L (8-9) (@BrownSpiderCLE) August 6, 2022

Happy Friday Browns fans!