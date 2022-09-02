Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/2/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, September 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just 9 days from the kickoff of their much-awaited 2022 season.

In Browns’ speak, that is just Matt Bahr time remaining until the Browns take the field.

The offseason and preseason have been exhausting at times so the idea of regular season football games is exhilarating!

Here is the TGIF edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Cavs Follow Browns Lead With Blockbuster Offseason Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers followed the Browns’ lead and made a huge NBA offseason trade on Thursday.

Just as the Browns appeared to come out of nowhere to trade with the Texans for Deshaun Watson, the Cavs took a similar route in acquiring Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz.

Many thought Mitchell was destined to become a member of the New York Knicks.

It is safe to say that there is a high level of excitement for Cleveland’s professional sports teams right now.

Young athletes in the prime of their careers will be calling Cleveland home for the foreseeable future.

 

2. Browns Fans Offer Coaching Tips

Browns fans are happy to offer coaching tips to Stefanski and company.

Tips for how the Browns can succeed this season are all over social media.

This checklist appears to be very logical and difficult to debate its flaws.

 

3. Are More Roster Moves Coming?

It appears that could be the case as the Browns worked out tight end Jesse James on Thursday.

With only two tight ends on the 53-man roster (David Njoku and Harrison Bryant), it does seem likely that another will be added.

 

4. FirstEnergy Field Design Poll Has Ended

The team noted on its Twitter account that the votes have been tabulated, and the results will be revealed before the September 18 home opener.

No hints were given so we only know that it is one of four options.

Happy Friday Browns fans!

 

 

 

 

