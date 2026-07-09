Insider Says Jared Verse Has A Unique Chance With Browns

Filling the void left by former players is never easy, but it’s even harder for certain NFL stars. Jared Verse, for example, came to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for future Hall of Famer Myles Garrett. Garrett is a history-making superstar, someone who achieved great heights during his years in Cleveland.

That means that Verse has huge expectations to live up to, and he is surely well aware of that. But he also has a very special opportunity and can bring something new and refreshing to the team. Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot talked about the chance Verse will have with the Browns.

She agrees that Garrett was “beloved,” but Verse can be in his own right.

“Myles Garrett was pretty beloved in the city. I think fans loved him. It’s a tough act to follow. But, just in terms of being beloved by his teammates, I do think Jared Verse is going to be someone to unite the team and bring them together, and fosters more of a brotherhood amongst the players than Myles,” Cabot said.

"Myles Garrett was pretty beloved in the city, fans loved him. It's a tough act to follow… In terms of being beloved by his teammates, I do think Jared Verse is going to be someone to unite the team and bring them together." 📞@MaryKayCabot says Jared Verse has a chance to be… pic.twitter.com/JUEfPbLUNz — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 9, 2026

There is no doubt about how special Garrett is and how crucial he was to the Browns. But there is also no denying that for the last couple of seasons, there were big questions about his future with the team.

Verse is a young star still proving himself. He’s got off to a great start with the Los Angeles Rams, but he’s ready to make new connections and take on bigger responsibilities in Cleveland.

He has the chance to get close to his new teammates and craft a strong bond and camaraderie. If that happens, it’ll likely have a positive influence on how they play, and the fans will take notice.

Cleveland followers loved Garrett, but they are making peace with the fact that he’s gone. They are eager to welcome and celebrate Verse, especially if he has the right attitude.

He could quickly become a fan favorite and put Garrett’s tenure in the rearview mirror.

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