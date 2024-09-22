Browns Need More Production Out Of TE Position Against Giants

The Cleveland Browns have one of the game’s best tight ends in David Njoku, a fact he proved last season by earning his first Pro Bowl berth after catching a team-best 81 receptions for 882 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

Njoku started hot again this season, catching four passes for 44 yards before being injured against the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener.

Last week, the team decided against placing Njoku on the Injured Reserve (IR) list, a strong indicator that he is expected to return before the four-week window that players are required to set if given that injury designation.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, backup Jordan Akins earned the starting nod, and the veteran tight end finished the game with only one reception for 10 yards.

For Cleveland to win today’s game against the New York Giants, the Browns will have to get more production out of the tight end position.

The Giants’ defensive front is loaded with talented pass-rushers, including Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Dexter Lawrence II.

With Cleveland still piecing together their offensive line, it’s hard to expect that the Browns will be able to give quarterback Deshaun Watson more time to throw passes than he has had in the first two weeks.

Instead, look for Watson to try and use his hot routes and Akins to neutralize the defensive front.

Akins is no stranger to having big games, especially with Watson as his quarterback.

The duo connected for three games with more than 50 receiving yards for Akins during their last stretch together in 2020 with Houston.

For Cleveland to secure its second win of the season, the Browns need Akins to be at his best so he and the team can keep Watson upright and the football moving down the field.

