Insider Says Browns Will Likely Make Big QB Change

The Cleveland Browns have to make a decision.

Joe Flacco hasn’t looked good in the first month of the season, and while the offensive line and wide receivers haven’t helped him, it’s starting to become evident that the starting quarterback needs to be benched.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed that the decision might come very soon.

She also said the Browns might be keeping it under wraps because they don’t want to tip their hand ahead of their Week 5 game with the Minnesota Vikings.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Cabot said she expects the Browns to name Dillon Gabriel as their QB1 going forward.

“I do expect them to, but there could also be some gamesmanship going on here,” Cabot said.

Cabot also said that they should keep Flacco as Gabriel’s backup.

That’s because she thinks Shedeur Sanders isn’t close to being ready to play if needed, and while she believes the Browns will give him a chance to prove himself at some point this season, that time isn’t now.

The Browns will travel to face the Vikings in London, which is far from an ideal setting for a rookie quarterback to make his first NFL start.

Gabriel did make more than 60 starts in college, in all kinds of environments, so he’s clearly played a lot of football.

As for Sanders, the Browns likely will continue to be cautious with him and will keep Flacco around for a while longer.

