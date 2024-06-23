Browns Offense Ranked As NFL’s Best In 1 Interesting Category

Much of the offseason talk about top rankings has belonged to the Browns’ defense after a strong showing in 2023.

Now, an uncommon statistic shows that Cleveland’s offense also ranked first in one unexpected category last year.

On the “Sports 4 CLE” Podcast this week, analyst Casey Kinnamon said that Cleveland’s 5,299 total air yards of all 2023 passes – the highest NFL mark last year according to analyst Sharp Football Analysis – was astonishing at first glance.

“That blew my mind to see they were first on that list,” Kinnamon said.

Kinnamon noted that until quarterback Joe Flacco arrived, the analyst felt the offense was a short pass-oriented team that preferred to run the football.

The analyst said once Flacco arrived, the offense opened up and was “huck it, chuck it” with the former quarterback under center.

The Browns could repeat being atop this list in 2024, Kinnamon suggested.

With new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey implementing a three- and four-receiver offensive scheme this offseason, the Browns are expected to throw more this year.

Last season, Dorsey oversaw the Buffalo Bills offense that threw for 5,022 air yards in 2023, the third-highest amount in the NFL.

A healthy Deshaun Watson who can play a full season will also help the team produce more from its aerial attack, especially with the addition of weapons like rookie wide receiver Jamari Thrash and recently acquired Jerry Jeudy.

Kinnamon reiterated he would prefer to see Watson throwing to his playmakers in space and allowing them to earn yards after the catch instead of an offense that airs out the football on most throws.

