Browns’ Offseason Signing Continues To Dominate

The Cleveland Browns’ defense had a strong outing in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Myles Garrett had a shockingly quiet game, which had something to do with them not being able to dominate as much as in other weeks.

Then again, Maliek Collins proved to be a massive steal again.

As pointed out by Ben Fennell on X, he had 5 QB pressures on Carson Wentz in Week 5.

Maliek Collins… Shows up nearly every game on film. 5 QB Pressures yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yNmJrkOhVz — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 6, 2025

He also logged 2.0 sacks and two quarterback hits.

Collins wreaked havoc at the line of scrimmage from start to finish, and that’s starting to become a weekly trend for the Browns.

So far, he’s up to 3.5 sacks in just five games with the organization.

That means he’s well on pace to shatter his previous career-high of 5.0 sacks, which he recorded in each of the past couple of seasons.

Collins has been an outstanding addition to Jim Schwartz’s top-notch defensive line.

Likewise, teaming up with Garrett, Mason Graham, and Alex Wright has also done wonders for him.

Collins had never had so many clean looks at the quarterback, which is a major perk that comes with playing next to the best pass-rusher in the game.

The Browns’ defensive front will face a nice challenge when they return for a Week 6 matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line has been a talking point for years now, and Collins might be in for another big performance against his new divisional rivals.

