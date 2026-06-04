Former NFL Executive Says Browns May Have Pulled Off A Masterpiece

It’s still hard to fathom the fact that the Cleveland Browns actually traded Myles Garrett. He was the heart and soul of this team for nine years and fresh off a record-setting campaign, but GM Andrew Berry decided, given the current state of the team, that it was time to sell high and send him to the Los Angeles Rams to compete for a Super Bowl.

As painful as it will be to see Garrett suit up elsewhere, there is still a lot to be excited about. Jared Verse is one of the most explosive young pass rushers in the NFL, and having another first-round pick in what projects to be a loaded 2027 draft should do wonders for this team’s future.

Former Green Bay Packers VP Andrew Brandt recently stopped by the Ross Tucker Podcast to discuss the trade, and he is a big fan of it from the Browns’ perspective.

He fully believes in Verse as a young star and sees him as one of the most valuable players in the NFL in a few years, while Garrett will presumably be on the downtrend at that point.

“They got a young star, a young star in Jared Verse. Jared Verse is one of the most valuable players in the NFL when you factor in the money. I’m not here saying Jared Verse is Myles Garrett, but I’m saying in a few years, Jared Verse is going to be in his late 20s. Myles Garrett is going to be whatever he is. This is one of the most valuable players in the NFL, maybe the most valuable non-quarterback when you factor in the money. Kudos to the Browns and Andrew Berry for getting this deal,” Brandt said.

"They got a young STAR…" "This is one of the most VALUABLE (positions) in the NFL… Kudos to the Browns and Andrew Berry for getting this deal."@AndrewBrandt explains why he loves the Myles Garrett trade for the Browns, on the latest episode of the Business of Sports: pic.twitter.com/hCNytmguS2 — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) June 3, 2026

Verse is just 25 and took some notable steps forward last season with 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He has also played in every game in his two years since being selected 19th overall out of Florida State. Some of his new teammates are already pumped to have him in town as well.

He’ll step right into Garrett’s role on defense, and while expecting him to register 23 sacks might be a bit unreasonable, he could very well continue his development and turn into a double-digit sack threat in 2026. Some have criticized the Browns for not shopping Garrett around a bit more, but Berry was zeroed in on getting Verse in return from the Rams, so it’s possible that no other team had the right young talent that the Browns ideally would want in return.

If and when Verse blossoms into an elite pass rusher, this trade should age very well for the Browns, and Brandt is far from the only member of the media singing Berry’s praises, and for good reason.

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