Kevin Stefanski Has Issue With Vikings’ Game-Winning Play

The Cleveland Browns’ late-game woes came back to haunt them again on Sunday.

This time, they allowed the Minnesota Vikings to march down the field for a game-winning touchdown.

However, the play shouldn’t have counted according to Kevin Stefanski.

A Vikings offensive lineman should’ve been called for a false start after clearly jumping backwards before the play started.

Should have been a false start on the LT on the game winning play

When asked about the play, head coach Kevin Stefanski said he thought the Vikings LT false-started, although he also admitted that it didn’t matter anymore.

Carson Wentz had some additional time to find Jordan Addison in the bottom right corner of the endzone for the eventual game-winning score.

Of course, the referees dropped the ball big time there, and they should be held accountable for such a blatant mistake, especially given how big an impact it had on the final score.

Then again, the referees weren’t to blame for the Browns’ infuriating mismanagement down the stretch.

They failed to run even one minute off the clock in their second-to-last offensive drive.

At the end of the day, teams need to make sure that they’re not in a position where the referees can have such a big impact on the final score.

The Browns’ players executed better, and there were some major signs of improvement on offense, but the devil is in the details, and it’s up to the coaching staff to clean those things up.

