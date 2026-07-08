Analyst Names ‘X-Factor’ For Browns’ New Offensive Line

The Browns’ offensive line entered this offseason as one of the most pressing needs on the entire roster, and Andrew Berry responded by making it one of the primary areas of investment across both free agency and the draft. Cleveland added veteran experience through the signings of Tytus Howard, Elgton Jenkins, and Zion Johnson, giving the unit a level of professional stability it has lacked in recent years. But the player generating the most buzz as training camp approaches is the rookie anchor the Browns traded down to acquire in the first round.

Browns analyst Kelsey Russo broke down the offensive line heading into 2026 and singled out Fano as the unit’s defining wildcard.

“The X Factor: Fano. The Browns utilized a high draft asset on him, trading back to the ninth pick and selecting Fano in the 2026 NFL Draft. They value his movement skills and feet, his ability to recover and finish, as well as his range on the edge as facets of his game that are at a high level. Adding an elite young player at tackle to a revamped offensive line with traits they value gives the Browns the chance to benefit from his skill set immediately, as well as develop him as a player,” Russo wrote.

Fano has the kind of technical skills that typically separate first-round tackles who contribute immediately from the ones who need a full season before they are ready to handle NFL edge rushers consistently.

A tackle who can sustain blocks through the arc of a run play and seal defenders to the outside creates the kind of consistent running lanes that a back like Quinshon Judkins needs to reach his potential as a feature back. Cleveland’s ground game underperformed last season in large part because the offensive line could not create reliable openings, and having a player with Fano’s athleticism anchoring the edge of the run scheme gives the offense a dimension it simply did not have in 2025.

Trading back from 6 to 9 in the draft while still landing the player the front office had targeted at the position is itself a testament to how Andrew Berry’s room evaluated Fano relative to the rest of the board. The fact that Cleveland moved down, collected additional assets, and still came away with its top tackle prospect tells you this was not a reach or a compromise. It was a calculated execution of a plan the organization had built around a specific player’s skill set from the moment the offseason began.

If Fano delivers on the traits Russo described from day one of training camp, the Browns’ offensive line could look dramatically different than anything Cleveland has put on the field in recent memory.

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