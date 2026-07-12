Browns Player’s Rookie Numbers Are Historically Rare

As part of the Cleveland Browns’ impressive 2025 NFL Draft class, tight end Harold Fannin Jr. at times may have been overlooked. The third-round pick did not turn out to be a Rookie of the Year, like second-round teammate Carson Schwesinger did at linebacker, and he certainly did not generate headlines like fifth-round quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

But Fannin’s season was exceptional nonetheless. His 72 receptions for 731 yards and six touchdowns led all Browns pass catchers in each category, which is a notable accomplishment for a first-year player.

Looking beyond those basic statistics, Pro Football Hall of Fame ambassador Steve Flack points out that Fannin’s rookie numbers were historically rare, as he was among the best in the league at catching passes when his QB was under pressure.

“HAROLD FANNIN JR, Browns TE. In 2025, Fannin, as a rookie, co-led all NFL receivers by producing 28 receptions when the defense generated pressure on the QB,” Flack posted.

Fannin was a record-setting tight end at Bowling Green, with 117 receptions for 1,555 yards in just 13 games in his final college season. Despite that production, he lasted until the No. 67 overall pick in the draft, where the Browns selected him, hoping he could eventually replace veteran David Njoku.

It did not take long for Fannin to establish himself as not only Cleveland’s top tight end but as the best receiving option overall. He caught seven passes in his NFL debut and was targeted a combined 25 times in back-to-back games in Weeks 13 and 14. Fannin led the team with 107 targets, playing 16 games with 13 starts, which made it much easier for the Browns to allow Njoku to leave this offseason as a free agent.

Now, heading into the 2026 campaign, Fannin is being mentioned as the potential centerpiece of Todd Monken’s new offense. Even with that prominent role, his numbers could fall off a bit as the passing game has added rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston as part of another strong class in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fannin will turn just 22 years old this month, which means he should have a very long and very bright future ahead of him with the Browns.

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