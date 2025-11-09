Bruce Drennan Issues Stark Warning Ahead Of Browns-Jets Game

As disappointing as the 2025 season has been for the Cleveland Browns, much of the blame has fallen on two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski’s coaching ability is unquestioned, but there comes a point when the mounting losses become too difficult to ignore.

With a winnable matchup against a struggling New York Jets team on Sunday, longtime Cleveland media personality Bruce Drennan has made it clear that his patience may run out if the Browns stumble again. During a recent episode of Bonus Time, Drennan issued an ultimatum.

He believes if the Browns lose to this putrid Jets team and fall to 2-7, it’s time for Stefanski to go.

“If we can’t beat the New York Jets, Stefanski should be fired on Monday,” Drennan said.

The Browns underwent a random and significant personnel change this week when chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta left the team to become the president of baseball operations for the Colorado Rockies. With new leadership often comes a new staff, so it’s entirely possible Stefanski’s seat is getting a bit warmer.

There is no question that Stefanski is a great coach, but too many losses can push this organization to a point of no return. It could be time to get a new voice in the building to have a greater impact on the culture. The Jets are all in on chasing the first overall pick, presumably so they can take a swing at the best quarterback prospect in the class. Cleveland could be chasing a quarterback, too, but they aren’t quite as ready to pack up shop in 2025.

