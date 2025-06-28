Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster 3-Team Trade

There’s about a month left until training camp begins around the NFL, and while the draft and the bulk of free agency have come and gone, there are still a handful of moves to be made ahead of camp for teams to complete their rosters.

The Cleveland Browns had an intriguing draft, but didn’t do a whole lot in free agency to upgrade a roster in need of a heavy infusion of new talent, which is why the team was recently predicted to get involved in a blockbuster three-team deal with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently wrote an article cooking up some hypothetical late-offseason three-team trades that would shake up the NFL, and he laid out one that involves the Browns sending cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Dolphins in a deal that nets the Browns tackle Braxton Jones and has Miami sending star corner Jalen Ramsey to the Bears.

Trade Terms: Browns Get: OT Braxton Jones

Dolphins Get: CB Greg Newsome II

Bears Get: CB Jalen Ramsey “Jones started 40 games in his first three seasons after being a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He’s been dependable, but he’s also coming off a season-ending broken ankle. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns are hoping Dawand Jones bounces back after a disappointing sophomore season. Either he remains committed and finds a home at left tackle—Braxton Jones can then move to guard and eventually replace Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller—or the Browns’ projected starting left tackle gets replaced by a more experienced version,” Sobleski wrote.

This article contains plenty of fun ideas, and this type of rhetoric certainly makes the dead part of the NFL calendar more palatable, but there is a slim chance of this ever happening.

The last time the NFL had a three-team trade was in 1987, when the Los Angeles Rams acquired six first- and second-round picks from the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills in exchange for trading Eric Dickerson.

In an ideal world, it would be a nice move for the Browns, as Newsome could be seen as expendable while Jones would fill an eventual major need since Bitonio and Teller could both be on their last legs.

It would be nice if the league cooked up a three-team trade once in a while to make things interesting.

